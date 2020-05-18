Ralph Carl Fehlhafer, loving husband and father of four children, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the age of 74.
Ralph was born on May 15, 1945, in Seward, Neb., to Herman and Palma (Knorr) Fehlhafer.
He married his high school sweetheart Lois Malotky, in 1964. They had four children, Dianne, Deb, Dave and Barb.
As an avid outdoorsman, Ralph enjoyed fishing, hunting and exploring. He also inherited his father’s passion for auto mechanics and was a skilled craftsman in woodworking.
To know him was to love him, as his numerous friends stand testament to. He will be remembered for his kindness, patience, unending generosity and his beautiful “Johnny Cash” voice. Always willing to offer good advice, a willing ear or a quick joke, he will be dearly missed.
Ralph is preceded in death by his father Herman, his mother Palma, two brothers Wayne and Robert and his sister Mary.
He is survived by his four children Dianne (Craig) Vancura, Deborah (Don) Cox, Dave (Anita) Fehlhafer, Barb (Mike) Halferty, 12 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, as well as his brother Stan Fehlhafer, his sisters Katherine Jensen and Cynthia Beck, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held later this year.
Condolences and memorials may be sent to the family at: 81393 470th Avenue, Elyria, NE, 68837, or on Ralph’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
