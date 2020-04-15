Terry “Tip” Carlson, 65 of Cody died March 31, 2020.
He was born Aug. 5, 1954, to Firman and Pearl Carlson in Burlington, Iowa.
He graduated Burlington High School in 1971. He came to the Rocky Mountains in 1979 and never looked back. He first landed in Jackson Hole, working at the Snow King Resort as a catering manager but soon his love for the great outdoors led him to a career as a surveyor.
This allowed him to work all over the United States from the North Slope in Alaska to the depths of Mississippi, living in and out of hotel rooms. But he always came back and called Cody home.
Danica was the apple of his eye so in 1998 he finally settled into Cody, providing a stable home for the two of them. Soon after, he began working for Engineering Associates where he worked until he was forced into retirement by a stroke in 2016.
He survived by his daughter Danica (Ryan) Gorsuch, his granddaughters Adelynn and Hailee, his sister Gloria (Doug) Ruschmeyer, his nephews and nieces Justin, Jessica, Jarrod and Heather.
He was a longtime supporter of the National Rifle Association, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and an avid outdoorsman.
A small family gathering will be held this summer after gathering restrictions are lifted in order to spread his ashes and let him rest in the great Absaroka Mountains.
