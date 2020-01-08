Duane Richard Clifton, 80, died on Dec. 26, 2019, in Apache Junction, Ariz.
He was born on April 24, 1939, to Carl Clifton and Evelyn (Gunderson) Clifton in Forsyth, Mont.
He graduated from Powell High School in 1957 and Northwest College in 1980. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1977, with multiple tours to Vietnam, earning several medals including a Vietnam Medal of Honor in July 1967. He married Laurel Ward in June 1962 and had three children together.
Duane was a life member of the VFW and served in 1988 as VFW State Commander for Wyoming. He was also a member of the Heart Mountain American Legion.
Duane married Marcy (Crawford) Clifton in 1995 and spent the remainder of his life with her, enjoying traveling and retirement together.
He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Evelyn Clifton; and brothers Dale Clifton and Milton (Bud) Clifton.
Duane is survived by his wife Marcy Clifton of Apache Junction, Ariz.; siblings: Norma (Kent) Taylor of Tucson, Ariz., Susan (Jay) VandenBoom of Powell, Butch (Anna) Clifton of Powell, Nancy Newton of Fallon, Nev., Karen (Dennis) Kunkel of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Julie (Don) Collingwood of Shell; his children: Leslie Tanner of Las Vegas, Curtis Clifton (Gerald Pfirsch) of Missoula, Mont., and Carla (Robert) Combs of Kennewick, Wash.; step-children: Mike Crawford (Carla) of Riverton, Michelle Hippe of Dallas, Jody (Trina) Crawford of Chinook, Mont., and Casey (Coree) Crawford of Riverton. Duane and Marcy shared 15 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A memorial service is being planned for later time.
