George Vincent Milligan II, 75, of Cody, died surrounded by his loving family in Billings on March 27, 2020.
George was born in Wilkinsburg, Pa., on Jan. 11, 1945, to George and Alverda Milligan. He joined the Army in 1963 and was honorably discharged in 1966 with a patch from the 25th Infantry Division, a Wolfhound pin for the 27th Infantry Regiment, and a badge for Combat Infantryman and a Rifle Marksmanship Badge. George was a member of the VFW Post 2673 in Cody.
After the Army George moved back to his hometown Wilkinsburg where he worked at a gun shop. In 1972 he moved to San Jose, Calif., where George worked at Advanced Micro Device.
In 2000, he moved to Wyoming where he found his cabin. George started his job at Walmart in the town of Cody on June 5, 2001, and he worked there for 18 years until his death. George enjoyed the employees and customers. He always had stories to tell about his day.
George met Audrey and later married her in 2011 on her birthday June 5 and his anniversary of starting date at Walmart. His first daughter’s birthday is on June 5 also, so that date became very special to the family. George and Audrey enjoyed barbecue with family and just enjoying the outdoors.
George enjoyed fishing on the Buffalo Bill Reservoir, didn’t matter if he caught a fish or not … that’s why it’s called “fishing” and not “catching.” He always came home happy and loved the warm weather. George would spend time playing with our dog Velvet, they were buddies. George loved lawn work and always would say this is the good life! He would enjoy watching TV his favorites, football, NASCAR and the Hallmark channel.
George’s all-time favorite football team was the Steelers.
George enjoyed phone calls from his daughter and two sons, and he loved to collect knives and walking sticks.
He is survived by his wife of nine years, Audrey of Cody, his daughter Rachell Johns of Murrysville, Pa., his sons George Milligan, III (Jessica) of Red Lion, Pa., and Cory Milligan of Atlanta, Ga.; his brother Malcolm G. (Joyce) Milligan of Wexford, Pa., three stepchildren Anthony Paulson of Cody, Aaron Paulson of Cody, and China (Michael) McConnell of Cody, and lots of wonderful grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Patricia Ann Milligan.
Funeral and burial services will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent on George’s memorial page at www.BallardFH.com.
