Pastor Harold Davidson, 91, of Cody, died at Spirit Mountain Hospice House on Aug. 13, 2019.
Harold was born in Maumee, Ohio, on Oct. 20, 1927, to Earl and Dorothy Davidson. He served in the Navy during the end of World War II and then moved to the Cody area to begin ranching in 1950.
Shortly after moving to Cody, he met Winnifred whom he married and they adopted two children, Virginia (Gina) Buhrow and Norman Davidson. The family made their home in Cody.
In 1977, Harold married Edith Nelson and were heavily involved in church work, discipling others, and hospitably sharing the love of Jesus with those they met.
In 2013, Harold and Edith, in conjunction with Bible Baptist Theological Seminary, started Bible Baptist Church of Cody in their home.
Harold’s greatest joy was the word of God, and he was constantly looking for chances to teach and share with others the Truths that God had showed him in the Bible.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Chip and his wife Winnifred.
He is survived by his precious wife Edith; his brother Ed; his children: Virginia (Scott) Buhrow and Norman (Judy) Davidson; stepchildren: Eugene (Anne) Nelson, Byron (Angie) Nelson, Char (Duane) Anderson, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Ballard Funeral Home on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at 11 a.m., with visitation held the hour prior.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.