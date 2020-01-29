Lesaria “Sara” Rose Bear was 96 when she died peacefully in her home on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Sara was born in Aurora, Ill., on Sept. 6, 1923, to Victor and Stefania (Cattoni) Delgado. She was the first generation of her family to be born in the United States after her family migrated from Italy in the early 1900s. Sara met Bill Bear in Chicago and they soon after married on Aug. 22, 1944.
Bill loved his home state of Wyoming so they headed West to Cody where they lived and raised their four Bear cubs, Leah, Gaynell, Ted and Lee.
Sara loved her children dearly and wanted to stay home with them while they were young so she made money by ironing, babysitting, and making donuts that her children would help her sell. She never cared what kind of work someone did as long as they made their money honestly. She never compromised her values and believed everyone was worthy of understanding and forgiveness. She was often quoted saying “I believe in loving everyone” and that she did.
Sara was fondly known to many as ‘Grandma Bear’ but she had many other titles including caregiver, volunteer, advisor, baker and friend. Grandma Bear dedicated her life to serving others. She volunteered at the Long Term Care Center in Cody for over 25 years until she suffered a mild stroke.
During her time at the LTCC she often took care of people younger than she was. Her volunteer efforts also included helping with the local blood drive and community health fair. Anytime a need arose she would help without hesitation.
Grandma’s favorite expression of love was through food. She would feed anyone, anytime and often spent hours in the kitchen baking her love into cookies and bread that she would share with her family, friends and neighbors.
Her family spent many years eating and playing cards at her table. We will forever brag about her spaghetti and meatballs and her donuts and cinnamon rolls.
Sara was preceded in death by her beloved son Ted on Nov. 10, 1973, and her beloved husband Bill, 20 years later on Nov. 10, 1993. We take great comfort knowing she is now in their loving arms.
Sara’s legacy lives on in her children: Leah McConnell of Lehigh Acres, Fla., Gaynell Wilson of Fort Mill, S.C., and Lee Bear of Pampa, Texas, and in her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren whom she helped raise with loving hands and a loving heart.
She in herself was a village, and we will always strive to be evidence of her tremendous example.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please seek out an opportunity to volunteer in your community.
