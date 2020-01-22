Judy Marlene (Adams) Clark died in Billings on Jan. 13, 2020.
She was the first child of Bill and Win (Avery) Adams. Judy grew up in Lovell, with her sisters Linda (Adams) Miller, Kris (Adams) Lucus and brother John Adams.
Judy spent her younger years in Lovell. She attended LHS and would have graduated in 1965. Instead she met and married Dean Netherton in 1962.
To this union was born two children, son Jerry and daughter Denise. They later divorced. She met Jay Clark. Jay and Judy married 1966 in Powell. Jay legally adopted Jerry and Denise. She got her GED and graduated with her son together from Northwest College in Powell.
Judy drove beet truck many years for local farmers. Judy then worked in the scale house for different beet dumps. She loved talking to all the drivers passing through. She covered mail routes in rural Powell filling in as a sub driver.
Judy enjoyed helping all her friends and family, chauffeuring kids to Yellowstone to meet Grandpa and Grandma for summer visits. She would take all the kids to clogging, swim practice, soccer, baseball and videotaped all their Christmas programs.
Judy loved to sew. She was a stamper, making homemade cards for every occasion. Everyone young or old received a handmade card form Judy. Judy was very much into family history, keeping all the records for the Adams and Clarks. She loved to travel and visit with relatives where ever she went.
Preceding Judy in death was her father Bill Adams (1988), stepfather Raymond Campbell (2001), brother “Big John” Adams (2014) and nephew Kevin Adams (1992), her father and mother in-law Shell Clark (1947) and Emma Mecham (1994).
Judy is survived by her husband of 53 years Jay Clark (Ralston); mother Win Campbell (Powell); sister Linda (Bill) Miller (Cowley); sister Kris (Rick) Lucus (Powell); sister in-law Debbie Adams (Idaho); son Jerry (Sandy) Clark (Powell), their kids Shayla and Kelsy Clark, Stephen Potter, Brian Florez and great-grandson Wyatt Thaete; daughter Denise (Russ) Gwynn and her kids Keshia and Kory Rigby, Blake Rigby, great-grand kids Zane and Zayden North, Railynn Jacobs and Athena Rigby; her good friend Peggy (Rogers) Gruell, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Jan. 25, starting at 2 p.m. at Faith Community Church, 1267 Road 18 (Hwy 294) Powell.
Following the service, dinner will be served at the American Legion Post 26, located at 143 S. Clark St. in Powell. Cremation has taken place at Thompson Funeral Home.
Online guest book address is thompsonfuneral.net. In lieu of flowers please donate to a kidney-related foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.