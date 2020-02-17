Violet Keevert died Jan. 30, 2020, at the Long Term Care Center at age 94.
Violet (Meckem) Keevert was born to William E. “Shorty” and Mae Meckem in 1925 in Riverton. Vi grew up in Dubois amid many cousins, aunts, uncles and extended family.
She and Ward Keevert were married in 1949. Ward worked for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, which ended up moving them to a number of Wyoming communities, including Dubois, before moving their family to Jackson in 1960.
In Jackson Ward and Vi, together with Bill and Lorraine Meckem, ran the Wagon Wheel Restaurant and also had the Chevron franchise for many years. They also owned Huckleberry Hot Springs near Yellowstone Park.
Ward and Vi spent their later winter years in Mesa, Ariz., where they enjoyed golf, many good friends, and being away from long Jackson winters. After Ward’s death, Vi continued to travel to Mesa in the winters, and loved her summers in Cody near her children and many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Olive Glenn Country Club and spent many hours playing golf with her friends.
Vi was a strong Wyoming woman, a true business woman and was always up for a discussion about the current political scene. She lived her life with a sparkle in her eye and intense energy. She was passionate about her family and loved being involved in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She had resided at the Long Term Care Center at Cody Regional Health for the past six years.
Vi was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ward, her grandson Mike Wilder and her son-in-law Ed Hughes.
She is survived by her children: Rusty Hughes and Wardi (Wally) Reber; her grandchildren: Rikki (Steve) Pomajzl, Amber (Rob) Boysen, and Justin (Kindra) Davis, eight great-grandchildren, and her brother Bill (Lorraine) Meckem and their children.
A private family service will be held this summer in Cody.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Long Term Care Center for the love and tender care they gave Vi.
Anyone so wishing may contribute to the Cody Recreation Foundation – scholarships, P.O. Box 1531, Cody, WY, in Vi’s memory.
Condolences to the family can be sent on Vi’s page at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.