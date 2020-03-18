Marian J. Fergerson, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, died March 13, 2020, in Billings at the age of 88.
Marian was born Oct. 5, 1931, in Hardin, Mont., to Joseph Russell Vickers and Rose Eleanor Pfau, the youngest of three sisters.
She graduated from Hardin High School in 1949, where she was a cheerleader and a representative to the very first girls’ state conference in Montana.
She met William (Bill) D. Fergerson in Hardin where they were married on June 18, 1950. They were married 55 years until Bill’s death in 2005. They remained in Hardin for a short time where their daughter Lynn was born in 1952. They relocated to Worland later that year where their daughter Diane was born in 1954 and their son Ross was born in 1956.
During their 22 years in Worland, Marian worked in various offices at the Washakie County Courthouse. Later, she worked as the school secretary at Northside and Westside. They moved back to Hardin in 1973, and then to Cody in 1974. Marian ran a laundromat, taught for Cody Home Start, and ended her working years as a teacher’s aide in the Cody school system.
Marian was a talented, creative crafter and painter. Her love of painting and teaching led her to open the Tole Trail Shop in her home in Cody where she taught numerous people for many years. Her business and her painting were her pride and joy. She made many dear friends through her shop.
In 2015 she moved to Billings to be closer to her daughter, her granddaughter and her great-grandchildren. Marian loved meeting people, helping others and bringing people together. Most of all, she delighted in her family and loved attending family gatherings and activities and events of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Bill, her parents and her sister, Ellen Jean Hickey.
Marian is survived by her daughters Lynn Johnson and Diane Fergerson of Billings, her son Ross (Kim) Fergerson of South Bend, Ind., her sister Lois Schaller of Cody, her grandchildren Tara (Grant) Wallis of Billings, Beau (Crystal) Krause, of Carthage, Mo., Ryan Fergerson of Nashville, Jason Fergerson of Mishawaka, Ind., Tim Macke of Phoenix, and Robyn Fjelseth of Billings, and three great-grandchildren Nolan and Madison Wallis of Billings and Kaden Krause of Carthage, Mo. She is also survived by several loved nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be held in Cody at a later date, with interment in Riverside Cemetery next to Bill.
Condolences may be sent through Dahl Funeral Chapel site in Billings or to a member of the family directly. Memorials may be made to the Big Horn County Historical Society in Hardin, Mont., or charity of choice.
