Patricia ‘Patty’ Ann Sarvis

Patricia Ann “Patty” Sarvis stepped into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Oct. 22, 2019, very ready to receive her glorious new body free of pain.
Patty was born to Dorothy Jane Craig Reasor and William J. Reasor on Aug. 20, 1940, in Tulsa, Okla. In April of 1948 she became the much cherished daughter of John Sallee, Sr., when he married her mother, Dorothy. Patty became a big sister to brother John Jr. and sister Mary Claire in the years to follow.
Patty graduated high school in Long Beach, Calif., where she met the love of her life Bob Sarvis. They married on Jan. 16, 1960. To their union was born daughter Becky and sons Tim and Steve. They had many wonderful years raising their children in southern California until Bob passed away in March 1991.
Following Bob’s death Patty moved to northern California and worked many years as a bookkeeper/accountant. When she retired she moved to Cody, Wyo. to be close to her mother and sister Mary.
Patty loved her family and cherished any time she was able to spend with them especially when travel became more difficult with her declining health. Some of her most cherished memories were of time as a Girl Scout leader and hiking and camping with family and friends.
Patty was more than ready to see Jesus face to face and join her beloved Bob in heaven and other loved ones where she would be free of pain with lungs that gave her deep full breaths.
She is survived by her children Becky (Bob) Ohsiek of Pacific Grove, Calif., Tim Sarvis of Dallas, Texas and Steve (Geneva) Sarvis of Aptos, Calif.; her sister Mary Wiener, grandchildren and nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob, brother John and sister-in-law Pam Sarvis.
Memorial services will be on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Cody Bible Church. An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.