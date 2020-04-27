Donald T. Downes died peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Scottsdale, Ariz., after a short cancer illness.
Don was born in Denver on May 14, 1952. He attended George Washington High School until his senior year when his parents moved to Cody. He graduated in May 1970 from Cody High School. He graduated from the University of Wyoming in May 1974 with a B.S. in Music. He worked in Laramie after graduation where he managed Diamond Lumber Company. He also tended bar at the Ramada Inn in Laramie.
While in Laramie he met his future wife, Connie Rutner. She owned a hair salon. They were married in in August of 1987. They moved to Scottsdale, where Don attended and graduated from the Scottsdale Culinary Institute. They later divorced and Don concentrated his time on cooking and food writing.
He had several food articles published in The Scottsdale Progress newspaper and the Phoenix magazine. He managed several websites for various restaurants in the area.
No formal services have been scheduled. As per his wishes this obituary was not to be published for several months after his death.
