Kenneth Gary Penwell, 91, formerly of Buffalo and Cody, died at the Powell Valley Care Center on April 11, 2020.
He was born Aug. 20, 1928, in Bozeman, Mont., the second of two children born to parents Jean Paul and Lura Beatty Penwell. He graduated from high school in Helena, Mont. in 1946, and served in the U.S. Air Force from June 1946 through June 1949 as a radio operator handling flight plans and arrival of aircraft.
Following military service, he worked in the communications industry managing microwave stations and Televents cable television.
Kenneth married Barbara Ann Spieth on May 22, 1951, in Bozeman, and they had four children, two sons and two daughters. Kenneth’s business often required him to relocate his young family throughout Montana and Colorado.
In 1968 he relocated to Buffalo where he remained until retirement. His mother, Lura, lived with his family until their move to Colorado, at which time she remained in Helena. Kenneth retired from cable television in 1992, and then moved to Tucson, Ariz., with his wife.
In Arizona, Kenneth and Barbara enjoyed playing golf, frequent RV excursions, and the company of many friends and neighbors. Barbara passed away in May 2007. Kenneth returned to Wyoming late in the summer of 2011 due to declining health and resided at Absaroka Assisted Living in Cody, then Powell Valley Care Center in Powell.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, parents and older brother.
He is survived by his children: Steven (Betsy) Penwell, Cody; Curtis (Carla) Penwell, Warren, Pa.; Dawn Colleen (Michael) Flynn, Helena, Mont.; and Virginia (Chester) Quinn, Noblesville, Ind., as well as nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charitable organization of your choice. Funeral services will be announced at a later date.
Condolences can be sent on Kenneth’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
