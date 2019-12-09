Our mother, Anita Louise Comstock, 98, of Cody, died early in the morning on Dec. 1, 2019, at Cody Regional Health.
Anita was born on Feb. 17, 1921, in Hedgesville, Mont., the second daughter of Jacob and Rica Haralside.
Mom married our father, I.C. “Chet” Comstock, in June of 1940. They were married for 49 years and had three children: Patrick (Bev) of Billings, Michele Hemry (Mike) of Cody and Tim of Idaho; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; niece Sue Granger, and nephews Jim, Steve (Claire) and John Potter.
Anita lived in Cody for 62 years, enjoying her home on Stampede Avenue, her neighbors, gardening, ceramics and her plethora of indoor plants, and there was always a cat, sometimes a dog. She enjoyed fishing throughout her life, a joy she shared with her mother.
The family wishes to thank Brookdale for the care and comfort provided for the last two years. We thank the staff of Cody Regional Health Center for the care during her last hours.
Cremation has taken place and a requiem mass will be held on Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cody. A reception will follow in the church hall.
Internment will be at Riverside Cemetery later in the spring.
