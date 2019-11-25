Robert Hughes Kline, born Oct. 11, 1952, in Corpus Christi, Texas, died at age 67 at Spirit Mountain Hospice in Cody.
Bob spent his childhood in Sinclair, where he became a dedicated Eagle Scout, devoting much time to exploring the outdoors, including water skiing many lakes in Wyoming and Colorado, as well as backpacking much of the Wind River Mountains.
From an early age he started golfing, under the direction of his parents Augustus and Mary Lou. Gus, Bob, and Mary Lou won multiple club championships and trophies together at the Sinclair Golf Club.
Bob finished a degree in Agronomy and Turf Management in 1978 from the University of Arizona and accepted his first Golf Course Superintendent’s position immediately after graduation at Westwood Hills Country Club in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He remained the superintendent there a total of 18 years and also was superintendent of Poplar Bluff’s Ozark Ridge Golf Course during that time.
Throughout his 43-year career he was superintendent of several other golf courses, including Cedar Ridge in Rangely, Colo., Twin Oaks Country Club in Springfield, Mo., and San Juan Country Club in Farmington, N.M. He finished the last 18 years of his career at Olive Glenn Golf and Country Club in Cody.
In 1976, Bob married Constance Lee Carpenter, of Saratoga. They had three children Matthew Ryan, Molly Par and Westy Lynn. Bob believed in good grass, disease-free greens and mountain views. An avid golfer, he spent a great amount of time playing the courses he worked on. He shared his constant belief of mountains and trails with his family.
Bob is survived by his wife Connie, and his three children Matt (Helena, Mont.), Molly Par and her husband Joe (West Yellowstone, Mont.), and Westy (Cody).
He was preceded in death by his parents Gus and Mary Lou, as well as his brother John and sister Jeanie.
A memorial will be held in the spring when the grass greens up. In the meantime, cards and memorials can be sent to P.O. Box 2313, in Cody.
