Patricia M. Bailey, 89, died at her home Aug. 19, 2019, of natural causes. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends.
Pat was born Dec. 13, 1929, in Great Bend, Kan., to Myrtle Lovenda (Mayes) and William Wayne McDaniel. She graduated high school in Kinsley, Kan., where she participated in the school band. Pat went on to attend junior college and on April 30, 1950, she married the love of her life, William C. “Bill” Bailey in Hutchinson, Kan.
Pat moved with her husband to Cody, in 1969, where they lived until 1975, creating lasting friendships and becoming active in the community. Upon her husband’s death in 1985, Pat returned to Cody, where she worked for Key Bank until her retirement.
Pat valued her independence. She looked forward to weekly coffee and lunch dates with cherished friends and visiting with her Pioneer Condo neighbors. She also cherished time spent with family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her spare time, Pat enjoyed reading, needlework and quilting.
Pat was a loving parent, always putting her family’s needs above her own. She will be remembered for her sparkling eyes, beautiful smile, great sense of humor and sunny disposition. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her three sons William T. (Pamela) Bailey of Wichita, Kan., Timothy C. (Nancy) Bailey of Casper and David W. (Donna) Bailey of Scottsdale, Ariz.; two daughters Teresa A. (Bill) Daniels of Cheyenne and Laura L. Bailey-Wetsch of Billings; six grandchildren Aaron (Lindsay) Bailey, James Park (Jessica) Bailey, Kyle Mitchell, Codie (Ryan) Nelson, Atticus (Francine) Bailey and Sarah Wetsch, and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband William C. Bailey, her parents Myrtle and Wayne McDaniel, her sister Oletha M. Singleton, and her brother Alton L. McDaniel.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Christ Episcopal Little White Church in Cody, with fellowship and refreshments to follow in the Christ Episcopal Church Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations be made to the charity of one’s choice in Pat’s memory.
