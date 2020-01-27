Roger H. Murray died on Jan. 22, 2020, at home, after a lengthy illness.
He was born in Dixon, Ill. on Nov. 22, 1930, the only child of Howard and Ada Murray. The family moved to Colorado when Roger was still very young. He grew up in Ft. Lupton, graduating from high school there in 1948. Roger interrupted his studies at the University of Colorado to enlist in the Air Force during the Korean War. After 4 years stationed in Yuma, Ariz., he returned to Boulder to finish his degree in pharmacy.
It was while working as a pharmacist in Golden, Colo. that he met Lady Love Myers. A sixty-year marriage and four children would follow. The family moved to Cody in 1965 when they bought a drug store they would rename Murray’s Apothecary Shop. The store was a mainstay of downtown Cody for more than 30 years. He built his business by offering every service he could think of from 24-hour prescription service to collecting letters to Santa.
After his retirement from the pharmacy, he remained active, golfing at Olive Glen and helping his wife with her business, Love’s Gifts. As he put it, he was “working for Love” and that he did such a good job, that she often doubled his salary.
Roger was very active in the community both before and after his retirement. He was active for many years with the Chamber of Commerce, serving as its president in 1992. He was honored several times for his work with the Chamber including Member of the Year in 1984, and a life-time membership in 2002. As a member of the Mainstreet Project Committee, he was instrumental in getting the parking meters removed from downtown and bringing trees to Sheridan Ave.
He was a supporter and promoter of the Arts, involved with the Buffalo Bill Art Show and Sale almost from its inception. He was on the Art Show Committee for many years. He served as president of the board of the Western Design Conference. He was a member of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West and volunteer for its Whitney Gallery of Western Art.
Roger was very involved with Bible Study Fellowship from the inception of the men’s group in Cody until he was too ill to continue.
He often drove his 1931 Model “A” Ford truck in the 4th of July parade, carrying dignitaries in the back including Al and Ann Simpson, Reverend and Lillian Buzwell and Glenn Livingston.
He actively supported 4-H Clubs, Young Life, Serenity Pregnancy Center, Jubilee Ministries, Hospice House and his church.
Roger is survived by his wife, Love Murray and their children: Linda and Michael Lyon, Amber, Aaron, Allison, Andrew, Paul and Craig; Glenn and Toni Murray, Leslie, Heather and Emily; Laura and Mark Westerling, Monica and Benjamin; and Shellie Brinkley, Michaela, Kevin and Nathan, and Mathew Brinkley; and seven great grandchildren, Micah, Morgan, Marley, Kai, Sophie, Malaya and Ava Lyon. He will be missed by his many friends in Cody.
Services will be on Friday, Jan. 31 at 2:00 p.m. at Cody Bible Church, 2137 Cougar Ave. Fellowship and refreshments at the church will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hospice House or charity of your choice.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
