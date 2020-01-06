Florence Ruth Harrison

Our Mom, Florence Harrison, left this earthly life on Jan. 1, 2020. She was 91 years old.
Florence Ruth Kuhl was born on April 9, 1928, the second daughter of Frank and Nora (Benz) Kuhl, in Charles City, Iowa. She was baptized on June 10, 1928, and confirmed in the Christian Faith on May 17, 1942. She was a lifelong Lutheran.
She graduated from Charles City High School in 1946, and the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, in 1950. She was a home economics teacher.
She lived in the Cody area for many years, where the family ranched and farmed, before moving to Billings in 1985 and to Fort Collins, Colo., in 1991. She returned to Cody in 2004.
Among her interests were flower gardening, playing the piano, reading, teaching Sunday School, woodcarving, watching NFL games, sewing, Bible Study Fellowship and traveling. She particularly enjoyed a trip to Ireland, England and France with her daughter, and to Peru to see Machu Picchu, and Ecuador when her oldest son was a volunteer in the Peace Corps there.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and her daughter-in-law Karen, but is survived by three sons and one daughter; Mark and wife Cheryl of Poulsbo, Wash.; Bruce and wife Laurie of Cody; Lois Brown and her husband Rich of Johnstown, Colo.; Jeffery and wife Linda from Centennial, Colo.
She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Tigan Hughes (Eric), Megan Harrison, Ian Harrison, Sean Harrison (Hali), Hannah Harrison, Emma Harrison and Natalie Harrison. And by her great-grandchildren Jethro and Adelia Hughes, and Coralee Harrison.
“Be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life” Revelation 2:10
Funeral services will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church on Jan. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.