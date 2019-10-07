Warren Edwin Willson, 62, died on Sept. 30, 2019.
He was born to Ed and Ona Lee Willson in Miles City, Mont. The middle of three children, Deb and Kim, Warren grew up on a cattle ranch in the badlands of western North Dakota.
Warren was a cowboy through and through. When he wasn’t working on the ranch, he traveled to rodeos to ride bulls and team rope. He was a high school team roping champion, and a North Dakota state finals bull riding champion.
In 1977 Warren met the love of his life, Mary Novotny, while they were both working in Medora, N.D. Three years later they got married, and started a life together in Dickinson, N.D.
Warren worked for an oil field supply company, which took them to Oklahoma City for a short time before they relocated back to Dickinson.
In 1989 they moved to their dream town, Cody and had a son, Jimmy. That same year Warren began working at Bradford Supply Company as a salesman, a job he held for over three decades.
Warren was selflessness personified, always more concerned about the needs of others than his own—without fail. He was a loving and dedicated family man who was constantly there for Mary and Jimmy, never missing an evening or weekend to spend quality time at home.
He sacrificed for his family, and pushed through pain and adversity to give them the best life. At work, he developed genuine relationships and deep friendships with his coworkers and customers. Everyone loved Warren, and they knew they could count on him to go above and beyond for them every single day.
Warren was also a gregarious man who simply loved people. He talked with everyone he came across, whether getting to know strangers, or catching up with old friends.
His character brimmed with excitement and joy; one couldn’t help but smile around Warren’s infectious personality, or laugh from his quick wit and humor.
Warren liked to hunt and fish, but only truly loved it when his family and friends could join in the fun. He loved America, and enjoyed traveling to many of its great cities and states.
Warren was a hard-working man of deep principle, and his values never wavered. He had enough good in him to last ten lifetimes, and fill a hundred people. He loved Cody, and Cody loved him. His presence in this community will be sorely missed, but the hearts of his friends and family will carry him forever.
He is survived by his wife Mary, son Jimmy, mother Ona Lee, and sisters Deb and Kim.
He was preceded in death by his father Ed.
A vigil was Monday, Oct. 7, at The Church of St. Anthony. Mass of Christian Burial was 10:30 a.m. Tuesday Oct. 8, followed by graveside service at Riverside Cemetery.
An online memorial is available at BallardFH.com.
