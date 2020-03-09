Robert Lee Bormuth, 85, peacefully took his last breath on earth and his first breath in Heaven with Jesus on Feb. 25, 2020, surrounded by his family. He fought a one and a 1/2 year battle with mesothelioma.
Bob was born in Casper on March 3, 1934, to Kenneth and Clysta Bormuth, the middle of three children.
In 1940 the family moved to Cody. He graduated from Cody High School in 1952, where he was the senior class president and student council president. His yearbook motto was “fun, friends and work yield success.”
Bob played football, baseball and wrestled. He was a state champion wrestler his junior year and runner-up his senior year.
Bob received a full-ride scholarship for wrestling to attend the University of Wyoming. While there, he was a three-time conference champion at 157-pounds, qualifying him for the NCAA National tournament. He graduated in 1956.
Bob is survived by his wife of 60 years, Maxine Bormuth; two daughters: Shelley Knutsen and Becky (Mike) Guthrie; also grandson Casey Knutsen; sister-in-law RoyAnn Bormuth, and nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; sister Donna (Jim) Dugger and brother William Bormuth.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, March 12, at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1005 Stover St., Fort Collins, Colo. A luncheon will be served following the service.
See dignitymemorial.com for full obituary.
