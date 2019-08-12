Terry Lee “Hurley” Byerly Jr., 72, died peacefully in his home in Cody on July 25, 2019.
His wife Christine and best buddy Justin Armacost were at his side.
Hurley was a proud Vietnam veteran and served in the 101st Airborne. He served two tours in Nam and received three Purple Hearts and a Medal of Valor.
He was born Sept. 29, 1946 in High Point, N.C.
He loved Cody and called Wyoming home. He is much loved and will be missed by all.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Cassie’s Supper Club on Sept. 7, 1:30-4 p.m.
