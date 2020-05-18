Coral Lea Rutar was born Dec. 13, 1954, in Salt Lake City to George and Lora Grinestaff of Big Piney.
Our beloved Coral died on May 10, 2020, in the Billings hospital where she was being treated for hyperthyroidism, which had weakened her body for over three years.
Coral grew up in Big Piney, where she graduated high school in 1973. She was known for her music and artistic ability at an early age. She attended Casper College, and obtained an associate degree at University of Wyoming, then a degree/license in cosmetology. Coral lived in Laramie, Torrington and Casper before moving to Cody in 1993 where she owned and operated Cowboy Cuts until 2016.
Coral leaves behind her mother Lora Grinestaff, of Big Piney, her Son Timothy and Clare Rutar and recently born grandson Henry Rutar of Pinedale, her sister Sheree Bergen of Shelly, Idaho, her brothers Marc Grinestaff of Billings, and George Grinestaff of Houston, her aunt Margaret Sovereen and cousins Rick and Cindy of Salt Lake City, and numerous other nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.
Coral was a very hard-working Wyoming cowgirl who loved the Wild West and loved to serve people. While she was in high school, she was often serving ranchers as a cook for large hay crews. She made Pendleton wool shirts for her brothers, took care of the family while Lora worked at the Forest Service, and constantly mothered siblings like a true first born.
During her college days she always worked and blessed others selflessly. The struggles of life were overcome with her kind spirit and generous simple way of life. During her years in Cody she was most often found at Cowboy Cuts where you would find an excellent barber telling good stories. Many folks around Cody found Coral Lea as their beloved friend.
We are all so sad for her passing, however we also know that Coral Rutar is with her loving savior Jesus Christ. Coral acted on her faith and often talked of Jesus (Jeshua) and faith in almighty God (Yewh). Coral was immensely proud of her son Timothy whom she helped through college to become an equine specialist in veterinary medicine. We look forward to you all sharing the many stores of how Coral Lea Rutar helped your lives.
A family memorial will be held in Big Piney in early July 2020. Condolences may be shared with the family online at Smith Funeral Chapel in Billings, smithfuneralchapels.com/, where you will find tributes, condolences and online memorials.
