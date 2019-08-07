William “Bill” George Bratton, 83, died of natural causes at the Hospice House on July 27, 2019.
Bill was born on April 22, 1936, the son of George and Berthe Bratton. He was a unique person who enriched the lives of those who knew him. His happy and optimistic attitude was ever-present.
Bill was a life long Cody presence. His interests were varied and many. Among those were playing the organ, hiking, keeping up with current events, and tinkering with electronics. He enjoyed many programs at the museum and library. Helping out with outdoor conservation projects was important to him. The backyard deer were pals of his, and he always fed the birds.
Bill is survived by his sister Jeanne (Dick) Blenkinsop, brother Bob Bratton and six nieces and nephews, who will miss him greatly. We all very much appreciate the loving care he received at the Hospice House.
A private family graveside service is planned at Riverside Cemetery.
