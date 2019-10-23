Constance “Connie” L. Marchant Notestine, 70, died in Creve Coeur, Mo., on Oct. 12, 2019, after a seven-year battle with cancer. She was born in Lovell, the daughter of Larry and Zada Marchant.
Connie is survived by her husband Patrick Notestine of Creve Coeur, Mo.; son, Bud Bear (Lauren) of Kansas City; daughter Leslie Valco of Creve Coeur; sisters: Diana (Don) Rick of Alvarado, Minn., Sheila (Bill) Messick of Cody, and Tammy Marchant of Karlstad, Minn.; brothers Dean (Mary) Marchant of Greybull and Scott (Brenda) Marchant of Riverton; stepdaughter Amanda (Larry) Tipton; stepson Patrick (Katie) Notestine, Jr. and loving grandmother of 10.
She was a special aunt to many nieces and nephews, and fun-loving friend to numerous dear friends.
Memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Chesterfield, Mo., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 10 a.m.
