Daniel Scaccia, 41, died suddenly on Feb. 7, 2020, in Wyoming.
He was the husband of Elizabeth Recht Scaccia. Born to Armando and Joyce Scaccia on Aug. 29,1978, in Queens, N.Y., Daniel had two amazing brothers Justin (Marissa) and younger brother Jordan who recently preceded Dan in death. His large New York family loved him very much as we do in Wyoming.
In Minneapolis, Daniel met his love of his life Elizabeth and he was hers as well. They married and settled in Cody to be closer to Elizabeth’s parents Pete and Rosie Recht. Dan found out quickly that he loved Wyoming and never wanted to leave, he was at peace here.
Dan worked at Groathouse Construction, he loved and admired his co-workers and said that it was “the best job he ever had.”
Dan put others first and always had a bear hug for all. He loved, cooking, hiking in the mountains, mountain biking and being a dog parent to Piper and Sofie.
We will all miss him terribly, our hearts are broken.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to the Park County Animal Shelter in his name.
The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Ballard Funeral Home. A reception is planned at the VFW immediately following the funeral service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.