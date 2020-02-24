Robert “Bob” Edward Stehly, 78, of Yuma, Ariz., died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, unexpectedly at home.
Services are scheduled for April 18 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cody.
Bob Stehly, son of Dr. Frank and Blanche (Kratochvil) Stehly, was born Oct. 12, 1941, in Elgin, Neb. Bob was a graduate of St. Boniface and Wayne State College. He was united in marriage to Patricia Kuhlman in 1963 and to that union five children were born: Brad, Shelly, Holly, Mark and Erin.
Bob taught social science and coached boys basketball at St. Joseph High School in Atkinson, Neb., before going into the insurance industry in 1971. Bob and his family moved to Albion, Neb., in 1975 when he bought the Brown Insurance Agency and renamed it as Stehly Insurance. He also worked in the real estate agency for Eggers Real Estate while in Albion. He was a member of the Albion community until 1987 when he moved to Cody to work at the Key Bank in its insurance department.
Bob married Janet Schmitt on Jan. 12, 1990, in Cody and made it their home until they retired and moved to Yuma, Ariz., in November 2003. Bob enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, camping and gardening.
Bob is survived by his wife Janet; son Brad (Jill) Stehly; daughters Shelly (Rodd) Briggs, Holly (Kyle) Sawyers, Erin (Brad) Wagler and grandchildren Morgan, Molly, Maggie, Haley, Kyla, Mitchell, Brittany, Casey, and Nicole.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son Mark.
