Helen Gleim, 101, died peacefully in her home on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
She was born Helen Applegate in Ridgefield Park, N.J., on March 6, 1918. She attended public schools in Ridgefield Park and graduated with a degree in Secretarial Science, which she applied to great success throughout her life.
She married Robert (Bob) Meyers of Bogota, N.J., on Aug. 29, 1942. She traveled around the United States extensively to be near him while he served stateside in the Army Air Corps during World War II.
After the war, they settled in Bogota, N.J., where their son Tom was born and later, a daughter, Carolyn. The family moved to Bedminster, N.J., where they had a small horse farm, and vacationed for two summers at a guest ranch in Cody. Helen and Bob decided to purchase and operate a guest ranch on the Southfork of the Shoshone River as a family business.
Helen did all the menu planning, cooking, and supervision of housekeeping with great success for the guests. Bob Meyers was killed during a boundary dispute on the ranch in the fall of 1970. Helen sold the ranch and moved to the town of Cody where she enjoyed the many benefits of town life.
In the fall of 1973 she married Howard Gleim, who had been the best man at her wedding to Bob Meyers. Helen and Howard enjoyed 22 years of marriage, living in Cody and wintering in southern California for 14 years. They were known as “the walkers” in Cody as they walked all over town, played tennis and hiked extensively in this country’s national parks. Howard died in 1995.
Helen had many friends with whom she continued to play tennis and swim and became active in Cody’s senior centers. She was part of the weekly Wednesday morning breakfast club of loyal swim group ladies who met for at least 40 years. She hosted this gathering at her apartment for at least 25 years.
Helen earned a medal for the 2016 Cody Senior Olympics in swimming for her age group of 95 years-plus. She always loved music and dancing.
She met Jerry Lanchbury in 2002 at a Fiddler’s Association concert and they became inseparable companions. They enjoyed 19 years together, with Helen assisting Jerry in providing religious programs at the West Park Long Term Care Center. Helen helped Jerry with his horse shoeing business by calming the horses and handing Jerry his tools.
Helen is survived by her daughter Carolyn; son Tom; daughter-in-law Jan Meyers; and grandchildren: Nancy (Meyers) Osorio, David Meyers, and Raymond Meyers.
They wish to extend their utmost gratitude to Jerry Lanchbury and his family for the loving care they provided to keep her safe and comfortable in her apartment until the end.
Graveside services were held at Riverside Cemetery on Aug. 15, 2019, with Pastor Pat Montgomery and Jerry Lanchbury officiating.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.