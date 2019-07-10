Pauline Rose (Holloway) Kolar, 90, formerly of Cody, died in Fairbury, Neb., on March 19, 2019.
Pauline was born on Sept. 24, 1928, in McFadden. She is one of six children born to Thomas and Jeneva (Smith) Holloway. She was raised in Wyoming and loved being outside with her dad helping with his many chores. She often shared she was a tomboy and was proud it.
When Pauline left home, she traveled and worked in multiple places but found GTE Telephone to be the place she would retire from after 25-plus years. She was always very proud of her service for the telephone company that is now Verizon.
Pauline was blessed with a daughter Connie Terzo whom she loved more than life. She and Connie made Radondo Beach, Calif., their home for many years until after Pauline retired in January of 1989.
Soon after she returned to Wyoming to be near her sister Garneth in Cody. Pauline loved Cody and served on the Auxiliary of the Eagles and VFW clubs. She and her sister Garneth, and friend Troy Jones traveled to Mission, Texas during the winter where she met the love of her life Rodney Kolar.
On Nov. 4, 1994, they were married in Mission, Texas, with her sister Garneth and longtime friend Raymond Rodriquez standing up with them. Raymond and Marina were close friends and they enjoyed their time together wherever they were. Pauline and Rod enjoyed vising family, traveling, dancing, country music, watching and reading westerns. If you stopped by their home there was a western on the TV.
They were members of First Presbyterian Church in Cody for many years where they accepted the Lord as their Savior. They were blessed with many good friends and were grateful for each of them. Friends Ralph and Debbie Vold were part of their family. Pauline often asked Ralph’s approval of several things including meeting Rodney. Their time in Cody was some of the happiest years of their lives. Her family often said she was the happiest she had ever been when she met Rodney. Pauline cared for Rodney until they entered long term care in Cody.
Upon his passing she moved to Fairbury in 2017 with her stepdaughter Tami and family. While she missed her friends, her husband, and Cody, she became content in Fairbury. She enjoyed time with great grandchildren and had an opportunity to meet grandchildren she hadn’t previously met.
Some of the most treasured memories of her in Fairbury are of her helping her great grandsons Darren and Brantley learn to ride their bike and trike, and reading to them, her loving conversations with Domenique and Xavier always encouraging them to be their best, and our conversations at the kitchen table sharing our lives from childhood to present day.
As she settled in grandsons Lonnie and Chad were always close helping to care for her. They always had a joke or some story they made up about her being a cowgirl, riding the trails in Wyoming, or being a part of the Jesse James gang etc. She laughed and joked back with them often times adding a little more to the story. She loved to laugh and often shocked us when she’d say goodbye to Chad and add, “give em hell.”
Her time in Fairbury was a great blessing, her pat on the shoulder was calming, the deep love she shared was felt in all she said and did.
Though she missed her daughter Connie, grandchildren and great-grandkids from California, she understood they were very busy and treasured each visit, phone call or opportunity to see pictures of how they had grown. Pauline was very proud of her family and all they had accomplished. If you wanted to see her “Light up” you had only to ask how Connie and the kids were. Her face and smile” lit the room” as she shared all they were doing and what activities they were involved in, and of course as she shared memories from recent visits.
Pauline is survived by her daughter Connie and husband Charles Terzo of Radondo Beach; granddaughter Melissa Terzo Quigley and husband Ryan, their children Patrick and Erin Quigley of Radondo Beach; grandson Christian Terzo and wife Rebecca, children Jaqualine, Alex, Benjamin and Mackensie of Lancaster, Calif.; sister Melba June Waataja of Champlin, Minn., her children Debbie, Teresa, Greg and Julie; nephews Steve and Glen Holloway and families of Montana; step-daughter Tami Throener, grandchildren Lonnie Kolar, Chad, Aaron Johnson of Fairbury, Brett Johnson of Florida; great grandchildren, Domenique and Xavier Johnson, Darren, Brantley, and Finnley Johnson all of Fairbury; step-daughter Sondra Vance and grandson Douglas of Lincoln; Amber Epp and husband Rick of Jansen, Neb.; great-granddaughters Brystle and Gabriella, Micheal Cavin of Jansen, and stepdaughter Valeria Kolar of Salt Lake City, Utah. Brothers-in-law Larry (Sharon) Carmichael of Arizona, Jerry Carmichael, Ariona, Joe Carmichael of Colorado; sisters-in-law Myra Martin of Washington and Joann Brown of Meza, Arizona; many nieces and nephews and treasured friends.
Pauline was preceded in death by her husband and best friend Rodney; her parents Thomas and Jeneva Holloway, sisters Garneth Royalty and Lenora Holloway; brothers Delbert and Robert Thomas; son-in-law Charles Terzo; stepchildren Jean Cavin, Tim Kolar and son-in-law Thomas Vance; brothers-in-law Eugene “Ching” Royalty and Kenneth Waataja, Kermit Kolar, Dale Steele, Dick Steele and sisters-in-law Jesse Reed, Patricia Snyder, Prudence Peterson, Reona Golding and nephew Don Littrell.
Memorial services will be held at Ballard Funeral Home on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 11 a.m.
An online memorial is available at www.BallardFH.com.
