Garry Wayne Hansen of Cody died of natural causes Nov. 1, 2019.
He has been cremated and there will be a military funeral service in the spring. Garry was born April 30, 1943, in Lovell to Julius and Ruby (Copeland) Hansen.
He is survived by his loving wife Terri of 43 years, sons Randy (Melissa) and Robby (Melinda), two brothers Edward Hansen of Billings and Dale Hansen of Lovell.
Garry leaves six grandchildren to carry on his gardening.
Garry was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Robert and Howard Hansen and sister Sarah Berryman.
A memorial service will be held Nov. 25 at 3 p.m. in the First Presbyterian Church, 2025 23rd Street, Cody.
