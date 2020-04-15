Gregg C. Jones, of Pueblo, Colo., died March 26, 2020, at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, at age 73.
Gregg was born and raised in Cody, son of the late Dr. J. Cedric Jones and Marion (Ashcom) Jones, and stepson of the late Mildred L. Jones of Cody.
Gregg earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Wyoming at Laramie, and a Masters of Social Work at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Gregg was a kind and compassionate listener, traits which served him well as he practiced as an LCSW in his chosen field of social work.
Gregg had a special gift for photography, and developed a deep respect and affinity for the beauty of nature as he explored the majestic landscapes around Wyoming and Colorado. Over time, he shot a large series of both cloud and wildflower photographs.
He paired them in large-scale works, giving special attention to the resonance in their design elements, the expansive form of a cloud’s grandeur above the delicate form of a fragile wildflower. He titled this series, “My Father’s Great & His Small.”
Gregg loved and wanted to serve the Lord, and to this end he devoted himself to researching and writing a book, “What Does God Look Like,” a scripture study guide exploring Biblical references to color. It was independently published in 2020.
Gregg will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends. Gregg is survived by his brother, Dr. Fred Jones (Christine) of Salt Lake City, Utah; his sister-in-law Susan Jones of Dedham, Mass.; his step-brother Duke Early (Kay) of Pinedale; his stepsister Rita Christie (Ryan) of Red Lodge and Cody; and several loving nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Randy Jones.
Our family wishes to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude to two Pueblo friends, Nancy Bono and Susan Sanders, who have greatly assisted our family in this difficult time of loss, and made it possible to attend to necessary tasks in the face of travel restrictions during the present pandemic.
Gregg’s remains have been interred at the Riverside Cemetery in Cody, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
