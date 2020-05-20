Sonja Marie Werner, 74, of Cody, (formerly of Chicago’s western suburbs) died Feb. 27, 2020, at her son’s home in Palm Harbor, Fla., after a four-month struggle with cancer.
She passed away surrounded by her loving family and best friend Rosalie Pichman-Sanchez.
Sonja was born in Naperville, Ill., on Oct. 18, 1945, to LaRue and Hildred Wiesbrook of Warrenville, Ill. At the age of 16 she was crowned the 1962 Lyons Club Queen. Shortly after, she married John Pichman III and had four beautiful children.
Sonja worked in retail for several years and especially enjoyed her role as a Department Manager at Madigan’s and Nordstrom.
During the early 1990s, Sonja moved with her then husband John Wayne Werner to his hometown in Cody, where they enjoyed 30 wonderful years together. Highlights were scenic drives through Yellowstone, diet Cokes with her friends at McDonald’s in the mornings and brunch every Sunday at the Holiday Inn.
After surviving breast cancer at the age of 59, Sonja showed her support and encouragement to other patients and friends at the Big Horn Basin Cancer Center in Wyoming where she brought big smiles and great comfort to many in need.
Sonja leaves behind John (Johanna) Pichman IV; Martin (Mark’O) Pichman; Tammy (Dan) Wolf, and Heidi Poss; grandchildren: Ashley Moore, Gabby Wolf, John Pichman V, Daniel Wolf Jr, Abby Pichman, Max Poss and four great-grandchildren from her first marriage to John Pichman III (deceased); Jeff (Nancy) Werner, Gregory (Anita) Werner, Lisa Werner Mann, Chris (Cynthia) Werner, David Lance (Pam) Werner, her stepchildren from husband John Werner and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition, she is survived by her siblings Mary Suttle, Ron (Sue) Wiesbrook, Richard (Kathy) Wiesbrook, Lorry Kimber and a host of many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Sonja is now reunited with her sister Donna Rollo and the love of her life John Wayne Werner.
She will be greatly missed by many. Sonja was a true friend.
Due to current circumstances, a private celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Big Horn Basin Cancer Center, 1025 9th St., Cody, or the American Lung Cancer Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.