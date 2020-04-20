On April 14, 2020, Charles Franklin Webster, fourth generation rancher, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died at the Cody Regional Health Long Term Care Center.
“Charlie” was born on Oct. 2, 1928, near Meeteetse and was the first of three sons born to Clyde Charles and Vivian Genevah (McGee) Webster.
He grew up on the Webster family ranch and attended Meeteetse public school. After graduation he attended New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, N.M., where he obtained his Associate degree in 1949. He also attended the University of Wyoming before returning to Meeteetse to assist his father at the ranch.
After Clyde’s retirement Charlie and his brother Dan were lifelong partners in operating and enlarging the operations of Webster Ranch.
Charlie served the community of Meeteetse and Park County in many ways. He served on the Meeteetse School District board, the Northwest College Board of Trustees, the Northwest College Foundation Board, and the Park County Weed and Pest Board. He was an active member of the Meeteetse Lions Club, a 66-year member of the Cody Elks Lodge, and a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Meeteetse where he served as a lay reader.
In 1991 Charlie married his beloved wife Sara Jane (Fraser) Thomas. For the next 29 years they shared life’s adventures and a deep devotion to each other. He loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed fly fishing, camping and golf. Other hobbies included tying flies, paleontology, painting, photography and travel.
In retirement he enjoyed wintering in Arizona and southern California where he and Jane served regularly as volunteers for the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Paleontology Society.
Charlie was known as a very friendly, down-to-earth, cheerful person. He suffered a stroke in May 2017 and spent his last 18 months as a resident of Cody Regional Health Long Term Care Center where his positive attitude and sense of humor endeared him to many of the staff.
Charles was preceded in death by his father Clyde, his mother Vivian, an infant daughter, his brother Daniel, and sister-in-law Jean.
He is survived by his wife Jane, brother Gene Webster of Cody, his three children, Deanna King of Santa Clarita, Calif., Steve (Kathy) and Brian (Dana) all of Cody, grandchildren Conor of Cody, Clayton stationed in California, Daniel (Mandy) and Melody (Spencer) all from California, and great-grandchild Dustin. He is also survived by his former wife and mother of his children, Mary Dunrud Webster, former daughter-in-law Kelly Jensen, and nieces and nephew Carol, Linda, Kiessa and Cory.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date, yet to be determined. Condolences to Charlie’s family can be sent to his memorial page at BallardFH.com.
