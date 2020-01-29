Betty Mae Stout, 86, died peacefully with her family by her side on Jan. 13, 2020.
Betty was born Aug. 11, 1933, to Harry Harrison Capron and Mertle Gail Smith.
Betty was a wife and loving mother of five. In between raising her family, she worked at Woolworths and Gambles Hardware. Betty enjoyed her beautiful flower gardens and was known for holiday lights both of which were loaded with her favorite color purple.
She was preceded in death by her parents, seven siblings and her husband Russell Everett Stout. Betty is survived by her sister Shirley Barhaugh, her children Shirley Leidholt, Sherry McDonald, Karen Williams, Carolyn Becker and Matt Stout, nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Betty loved nothing more than to gather with family and friends, so please join us on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m. in the Cody Auditorium to celebrate her life.
