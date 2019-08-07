A Celebration of Life for Juanita Morgan Gordon will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at her graveside in the Belfry Cemetery.
A gathering will be held at the Clark Pioneer Recreation Center directly after the service for all those who would like to attend.
Juanita passed in November 2018 and we as a family are inviting all of those who knew and loved her to help us lay her to rest with her husband, son and grandson.
