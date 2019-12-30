Judith M. (Graves) Cure, 75, of Cody died on Dec. 27, 2019.
A private service will be held Dec. 31 at Riverside Cemetery, where Judy will be put to rest. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Ballard Funeral Home.
Judy was born in Oak Lawn, Ill., on May 6,1944, to William and Dorothy Graves. She graduated from Oak Lawn High School.
Judy was married to Daniel Cure on Feb. 8, 1992, in Illinois. Dan and Judy fulfilled a dream of living in the West and relocated to Cody in 2001. They were happily married for 27 years.
Judy enjoyed watching the abundant wildlife in and around Yellowstone and she truly enjoyed playing cards with anyone willing to play. Most of all, Judy loved spending time with family and friends.
Judy is survived by her husband Daniel; her children John Windsor, Lisa Brauer (spouse Dean Brauer), David Windsor (spouse Nicole Windsor), stepchildren Mark Mills (spouse Ginger) Nanette Cure (spouse Erik Lindemoen), her 11 grandchildren and her sister Barb Kieffer.
Judy is preceded in death by her son Robert and her brother Donald Graves.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Judy’s name to the American Lung Association.
The family wishes to thank Cody Regional Health Spirit Mountain Hospice for their care and compassion.
