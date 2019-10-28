Byron F.H. Oliver, 35, died on Sept. 29, 2019, in Casper.
Byron was born in Cody, the son of Patricia Lentz (Casper) and John Oliver (Billings, Mont.).
Byron grew up in Cody and later moved to Colorado, Oregon and settled in Casper. Byron had a love of the outdoors, music, playing pool, poker and spending time with his family and friends. Byron worked successfully in concrete and later in the oilfield.
Byron was predeceased by his grandmother Majorie E.Knowles and his grandparents Russell and Virginia Oliver.
Byron leaves behind his mother Patricia, father John (Debbie), sister Josselyn Oliver-Pratt from Casper, brother Jason (Liz) from Casper, brother Gary (Andrea) from Casper, sister Amber (Jason) from Missoula, Mont., son Cyrus, son Terran, son Thaddeus, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
Byron’s memorial service will be held on Nov. 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. at River Of Life Church in Casper.
Byron, you will never know how much you will be missed.
