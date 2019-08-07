Timothy R. Thompson was born in Dickinson, N.D., on Aug. 14, 1972.
He lived in Cody and graduated from Cody High School. He was living in Billings, Mont., at the time of his death.
Timothy died on Aug. 2, 2019, in Billings. He is survived by his two children, Brenna Thompson and Timothy J. “TJ” Thompson; parents Thomas J. Thompson and Linda Koppi Thompson; and siblings Thomas P. “Tommy” Thompson and Tami Thompson Troftgruben.
The Memorial will be an open service at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 11 Yellowstone Ave., in Billings on Monday, Aug. 12, at 2 p.m.
Memories and condolences may be shared at dahlfuneralchapel.com.
