Frank Edward Algarme, 85, of Cody, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Cody Regional Hospital.
Frank was born in Jan. 27, 1934, in Honolulu, Hawaii to Sergio and Roselind Algarme.
He peacefully slipped into Heaven on Jan. 11, 2020, with his family at his bedside, just 16 days shy of his 86th birthday.
His life was full of memories and experiences, including being present as a 7-year-old in Honolulu during the bombing of Pearl Harbor and learning to sing and play the ukulele while riding the buses where all the men sang every day in Hawaii to and from work.
Moving to California at age 13, he continued with his vocal growth while playing football and running track and field. He went on to vocal and performance studies at UCLA.
He later joined the Navy and married Darlene, the mother of his three children. He worked nights for North American Aviation and attended Barber College during the daytime. His first barbershop was in Torrance, Calif., after which he and Darlene moved their family to Redding, Calif. where he barbered for 30 years.
On a first-time trip through Yellowstone, Frank and Christine discovered Cody, and established Frank’s Barber Shop in 1994 at age 60. He operated his barbershop in Cody for 21 years, finally retiring at age 83.
He loved talking, teasing, laughing, singing, sports, performing, leading music and choirs and following a serious spiritual path his whole life. His greatest honor was to become the Pastor of New Hope Southern Baptist Church in Cody four years ago.
He was so humbled to serve this Church and its dear congregation during the closing years of his time in Cody.
Frank had a wonderful life and said he was leaving this earth with no regrets, no pain and no fear.
He leaves behind his wife Christine of Cody; sons Frank in Connecticut and David (and Maria) in Lakewood, Calif., daughter MaryAnn (and Dori) Sigurdson of Sanford, Fla.; grandsons Christopher Algarme and Sebastian Algarme in California; granddaughter Reyna Sigurdson in Florida; sisters Dorothy in Arizona and Rosemary in Nevada, and brother John in California.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Daniel.
A Celebration of Life will be held at New Hope Southern Baptist Church, 1202 29th Street in Cody on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 10:30 a.m., followed by a reception.
In lieu of floral tributes, please consider New Hope Southern Baptist Mission Outreach Fund or Serenity House in Cody.
