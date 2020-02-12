Anthony “Tony” Lauriski, 71, of Cody succumbed to cancer surrounded by family Feb. 9, 2020, after a long battle.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years Sharon Lauriski, Cody; three daughters: Shannon Lauriski, Denver, Terra Adams, Green River and Tonya Lauriski-Karriker, Bend, Ore.; two granddaughters; five grandsons; sister Carol Murphy and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
Tony was born in Carbon County, Utah, on Aug. 29, 1948. He grew up in a loving family with his sister Carol and his parents. He served in the Navy for four years during the Vietnam War.
He married his life partner in 1971. He and his wife went to the University of Utah where he graduated with a degree in mining engineering. He worked as a maintenance superintendent in coal mines across Utah, Wyoming and Colorado.
He retired in Cody where he enjoyed the outdoors and national parks. He loved to explore new places, try new food and enjoyed trips with his wife and family. His favorite trips were to Alaska with his wife, sister and her husband, the family Christmas vacation to Marco Island, Fla., and road trips in New Mexico.
Tony loved wildlife and the outdoors, especially hiking with his dog, Oso, in his later years. He loved to work in his yard and on his home where he hosted his much loved family and their pets. He enjoyed good food, time with family and working on vehicles.
He was a lifelong learner and had an extremely curious nature. He spent many hours reading, going to museums wherever he traveled, and teaching himself physics, mathematics, engineering, designing electronics, computer science, and Native American history among many other interests.
He always helped whoever needed it, and his daughters were a priority and he was always there for them.
There is no service planned at this time. A celebration of life is planned for summer 2020.
In lieu of any flowers or gifts, please make donations in remembrance of Tony to the Sierra Club or the Spirit Mountain Hospice House located in Cody.
