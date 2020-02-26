We lost our beloved Rod Kindel, 66, on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Cody, after a long fight with cancer.
He was born Aug. 17, 1953, in Worland. Though our hearts break with him leaving, we know he is in peace and finally out of pain. He was a quiet, loving and kind man always willing to help others.
In his younger years before many surgeries and cancer entered his life, he was very active in the communities in which he lived. He belonged to Search and Rescue and was a certified EMT and PADI rescue diver. He volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, was a volunteer hospice respite caregiver, a Sunday school teacher and assisted in the construction of the CMA church.
Rod was involved in construction work for most of his life including working with his father Harry Kindel in the Kindel Painting and K&K insulation businesses. After several back injuries, he retrained in a new field and was a surgical tech at Baylor Medical Center in Dallas, which was his favorite job in his lifetime.
He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter. The most important thing in his life was his family.
He leaves behind his wife of almost 46 years, Wendy Kindel of Cody; two sons Randy (Tricia) Kindel of Casper and Shane Kindel of McKinney, Texas; his brother Randy (Judy) Kindel and his sister Sherry Kindel, and five wonderful grandkids whom he loved with all his heart and soul Ava Kindel, Ainsley Kindel, Ethan Kindel, Audrey Kindel and Ellie Kindel.
A private memorial service was held Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the CMA church.
In lieu of flowers donations in his memory can be made to the Park County Animal Shelter or the Spirit Mountain Hospice Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.