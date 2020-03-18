David G. Grimble, 84, son of Donald O. Grimble and Alma W. Grimble, died quietly surrounded by family on March 5, 2020, after a very brief illness.
He is survived by his four children, Kathleen (Joseph) Bowen of Dedham, Maine, Daniel Grimble of Rochester, N.Y., Susan (Stephen) Niegowski of Bradford, Pa., Dean (Stephanie) Grimble of Holden, Maine, and his beloved sister-in-law Jane (Gregg) Stroyan of Medina, N.Y. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Joan R. Grimble, brother Richard (Marie) Grimble, sister Carol (Robert) Fladd, sister Barbara Grimble and half-brother, James (Peggy) Grimble.
He will be remembered by many friends and colleagues whom he met along his career path as a quiet, unassuming man with a gentle way, wicked sense of humor and a booming voice.
He will be remembered as an avid outdoorsman with a love for hunting, fishing and wildlife. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1956 and enjoyed spending time serving while being stationed in Alaska.
He began his academic career at Paul Smith College where he graduated with undergraduate degrees in both Forestry and Entomology. He proceeded to continue his academic career at University of Michigan Ann Arbor where he obtained dual doctorate degrees in both Forestry and Entomology.
He had a successful career with the USDA Forest Service as a field researcher and later as an entomologist working on the CANUSA Spruce Budworm Program in a joint effort with Canada spanning two decades.
The family will be holding a celebration of his life in the spring when both friends and family are able to gather and remember him with love and affection. He will be joined with his wife Joan at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Attica, N.Y.
The family is requesting in lieu of cards or flowers to please make a donation to the charity of your choice or your local SPCA as he was a true lover of animals.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home, Inc., Bradford, Pa.
Online condolences can be expressed at maschofuneral.com.
