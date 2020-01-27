Richard Daniel “Dan” Hall, 68, died in Cody on Jan. 22, 2020, after spending his last days surrounded by his family.
He was born in LaGrande, Ore., on Jan. 12, 1952, to Amy (McGillvary) and Richard Hall. He married his wife Falinda Doucette in Malta, Mont., on May 19, 1979.
Dan was an avid woodworker and could fix anything. He enjoyed exploring old mining towns, photographing nature, airplanes, and all things history and geology.
There was always time to pass on his love of science and technology to his granddaughter Adelie and to watch his four toddler and infant grandchildren grow and discover the world.
He is survived by his wife Falinda Hall; daughters: Kelsey Bollom (Noah) and Elizabeth Broderick (Todd); his grandchildren: Adelie Hall, Stella Bollom, Finn Bollom, Mia Broderick, and Cooper Broderick; his brother Gill Hall (Martha) and family, and his sister Liz Lugg (Steve) and family.
There will be a private funeral and a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Spirit Mountain Hospice.
