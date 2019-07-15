Agnes G. Harris, 93, died peacefully at the Spirit Mountain Hospice House in Cody after a short illness.
She was born June 20, 1926, in Pawtucket, R.I. and in 1950 she married Kenneth D. Harris Sr., who was a WWII Vet, Shriner and Mason in Rhode Island.
After retirement she moved to Preston, Conn., in 1990 to be with family and then moved to Cody in November 1990 with them. During her life she traveled with her family and enjoyed sewing, needlepoint and crochet but her most enjoyable time was spent doing her ancestry geology at the Cody LDS where she met a lot of nice people that she liked.
Preceding her in death were her mother, father, sister and youngest son all in Rhode Island.
She leaves behind a son Kenneth D. (Joanne) Harris; grandsons Kenneth Mark Harris of Osseo, Mich., and Jarred John Harris of Preston, Conn.; great-grandchildren Nicholas and Kaylee Harris of Osseo, Kyle Harris of Thermopolis and great-great-granddaughter Ariyah Harris of Thermopolis, along with longtime friends in Cody, and friends and family members on the East Coast.
In lieu of flowers or gifts the family would like anyone wanting to donate please do so in her memory to the Spirit Mountain Hospice House in Cody who took excellent care of her throughout her stay.
Cremation has taken place with Ballard Funeral Home.
