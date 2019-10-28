Sharon Kay (Young) Buck, 60, of Cody, died at Spirit Mountain Hospice House on Oct. 16, 2019.
Sharon was born Nov. 1, 1958 in Buffalo to Elgin and Ona Young. She was the youngest of four siblings. She attended Buffalo schools and participated in 4-H and Theta Rho. She graduated early from high school and then married James (Jim) E. Buck on Dec. 27, 1976.
On March 5, 1979, they welcomed their first son James Mikel Elgin. On Aug. 24, 1980, their second son Stephen Allan was born. Sharon worked as a CNA at Amie Holt Care Center.
In 1981 she graduated from Sheridan College as an LPN. She then worked as an LPN at Amie Holt until 2002. At that time she became a traveling nurse and worked in various places including Lusk, Rock Springs and Powell.
In 2009 she and Jim moved to Powell and then to Cody. Sharon worked at Powell Valley Healthcare until her death. She died at Spirit Mountain Hospice House in Cody.
Sharon and Jim enjoyed regular trips to Yellowstone and the Bighorn Mountains.
She enjoyed camping trips with her boys when they were young. She was an avid animal lover. Sharon loved caring for others; her home was always open.
She is survived by her husband Jim; sons James (Amy) of Buffalo and Stephen (Karri) of Ada, Okla.; five grandchildren she adored: Hayden, Hadley, Hudson, Hendrick and Hopelynn; sisters Nona Young (Pat Arenas) and Audrey Young; brother Ken Young; uncle Ferris Sabby of Alabama; aunt Ella Young of Buffalo; and sister-in-law Kathy. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Her parents preceded her in death.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Ballard Funeral Home in Cody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.