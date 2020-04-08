Jennifer Marie Goodyear, 46, of Cody, died April 3, 2020, at her home.
She was born Sept. 5, 1973, in Riverside, Calif., and moved to Cody with her parents in 1977 just before her fourth birthday.
She attended school at Grace Baptist School, Cody Junior High School and Cody High School where she graduated in 1991. In high school, she participated in swim team, speech, debate and jazz ensemble. She was also a top-five finisher for Wyoming in the National Merit Scholar program
Jennifer attended the University of Wyoming for a year. Later she moved to Missoula, Mont., where she gave birth to her one and only child, Trinity Kate, who is her greatest accomplishment and was the love of her life.
Jennifer moved back to Cody and went to school at Northwest College where she excelled in writing. Some of her poetry was published in the school’s literary arts magazine. She worked at several local businesses including Verizon, AT&T and most recently Yellowstone Motors in Powell.
Jennifer is survived by her daughter Trinity Kate Goodyear; parents Bob and Bonnie Goodyear; grandmother Marjorie Calkins; brothers Eric (Celia) and Lukas (Nazgul); uncles John and Richard; aunt Dianna Sue and many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins.
When she was 14 years old, Jennifer was diagnosed with epilepsy after suffering a grand mal seizure on a field trip. The condition would plague her for the rest of her life. Early in the morning of April 3, she died in her sleep after suffering an epileptic seizure.
Cremation will be done at Ballard Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date.
“And this is spring”
By Jennifer Goodyear
“Today I saw the horses play,
two brown foals in new velour.
Since November they have stood,
backs to wind,
blind to cold.
The grass still looks like jaundice.
Weather is too fickle,
a seasonal detail.
Clinging like angora to anticipation,
I watched the first frail dance.”
