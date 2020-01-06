Byron “Bud” Hershall Donahue, 88, died on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at the Sheridan VA Medical Center in Sheridan after a brief illness.
Byron was born on Jan. 8, 1931, in Sheridan to Hershall and Evelyn (Currie) Donahue. After graduating from Sheridan High School in 1949, he attended and graduated from Colorado A&M where he earned a degree in engineering.
After college, he entered the Air Force; he was honorably discharged from the Armed Forces and Wyoming Air National Guard as First Lieutenant in 1962. Byron became a career pilot for United Airlines and flew for 34 years; he achieved the rank of, and retired as, DC-10 Captain.
He met his wife, Verla, at a hospital where she was a nurse. They married in 1953 and raised two sons, Sam and Steve. Due to his career, they lived in many places across the country but loved living in Evergreen and Red Stone, Colo., for many years. They moved back home to Wyoming after their grandchildren were born.
Byron enjoyed golf, fly fishing and square dancing with his wife. He loved spending time with his grandchildren most of all.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Duane and Tom.
He is survived by his wife Verla, sons Sam (Deb) and Steve (Kathy), grandchildren Cody (Jessica) and Katie (Caleb), great-grandchildren Sadie, Kendal and Corbin, and many other family members.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Kane Funeral Home in Sheridan, with Reverend Kevin Jones officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wyoming Highway Patrol Association, 148 Springbrook Dr., Evanston, WY, 82930.
Online condolences may be written at kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.
