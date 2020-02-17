Phillip Edwin “Ed” Griffin, 77, of Big Piney and formerly of Powell, died on Feb. 13, 2020, in Salt Lake City.
Ed was born to Vernon and Evelyn Gertrude (Gilmore) Griffin on Nov. 15, 1942, in Basin. He attended school in Meeteetse.
On Jan. 26, 1963, Ed was united in marriage with Jacquelyn “Jacie” Syndergaard. Ed worked for many years in ranching and the oilfield industry.
Together with his wife, Ed raised five sons, Tony (Kristee) of Meeteetse, Richard (Wanda) of Big Piney, Scott of Eagle, Colo., Steve (Mindy) of Meeteetse, and Jack (Amy) of Rock Springs. He had 20 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Ed is survived by his sons, brothers Bob and Dan Griffin, and half-brother Mike Donathon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Jacie, brother Jim, sisters Phylis, Vera, Clara, and Jean, half-brother Jim and grandson Mathew.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Meeteetse. Interment will follow at the Meeteetse Cemetery.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.