Larry “Bo” Burton Schmidt Jr., 66, met his Savior with joy on the first day of spring, March 20, 2020, at Spirit Mountain Hospice House.
Bo was struck suddenly with a diagnosis of cancer and fought bravely for 19 days. He was surrounded by his wife of 40 years and three daughters at the time of his passing.
Bo was born in Nacogdoches, Texas, on July 14, 1953. He graduated from Nacogdoches High School and lived most of his life in the surrounding area. He built his home on land contiguous with his family ranch and enjoyed many years with his family there.
He owned and operated a barbecue restaurant for many years in Nacogdoches. Bo also assembled a successful chain of “Larry’s Country Boy” convenience stores across the area and personally supervised their operations for 20 years. Bo was an honest, skilled businessman who gained the respect of clients and peers over the years.
Bo spent his recent years living part-time in Cody and helping his family here in many ways. After the passing of his father he helped with the care of his mother who was living here in Cody. He was involved in his brother’s ranch in the Big Horn Basin and enjoyed the wide-open spaces.
Bo loved baseball and played a good deal when he was younger. He coached his daughter’s fastpitch softball teams to many championships including one on the national scale. He worked tirelessly with his sister and brother making the annual baseball benefit in Cody successful because of his love of the game. He was an avid outdoorsman and a collector of vintage firearms.
He will always be remembered for his love of muscle cars. Many people got to see his taillights when they challenged him.
Bo was instrumental in the creation of Wyoming Legacy Meats. He carried the concept of local beef to the next step by creating and operating The Meatery up until the time of his passing.
Bo is survived by his wife of 40 years and four months, Holly, daughters Jordan Schmidt and Sarah Schmidt, and son Novel George Schmidt all of whom reside in the Nacogdoches area. His oldest daughter Megan Caston and husband John survive him and live in Magnolia, Ark. Bo’s surviving siblings are his sister Lynda Roberts and her husband Mike who live in Castalian Springs, Tenn., and his younger brother Frank Schmidt and wife Caety who reside in Cody.
Bo was preceded in death by his father Larry Burton Schmidt, mother Melva Hall Schmidt and oldest sister Kitty Newman.
Bo was a member of the Church of Christ and attended services no matter what town he was in. If you met Bo you knew he loved Jesus and dedicated his life to following his path.
Bo was a great father and spent countless hours with his family as they grew into adults. He coached them in softball, basketball and, most of all, life. He was a wonderful husband to Holly who was at his side as he met Christ, as were his daughters.
Bo was many things to those who loved him. He was my big brother, and although I know he is with Christ, I will miss him so.
Bo will be buried at a family plot in the Nacogdoches area. Current health issues in our nation have limited the nature of farewells. There will be a celebration of life here in Cody and in Nacogdoches as we are able to gather once again in groups. The family of Larry “Bo” Schmidt would like to thank Cody Regional Health and the hospice house for the excellent care their employees provided.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Spirit Mountain Hospice House.
