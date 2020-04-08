Brett Eugene Martin, loving husband, stepfather of three and grandfather of seven, left his earthly life on April 4, 2020, at the age of 52.
He was born in Cody on April 21, 1967, to Bobby and Gloria Sporer Martin and spent his childhood growing up with his brother Bernie and his many cousins and relatives.
Later in life, he met Delta Brooks, whom he always referred to as the love of his life. They spent 19 beautiful years together and were married on Feb. 6, 2010. As soon as Brett joined the family, he stepped into the role of stepdad and granddad with great enthusiasm. He loved his stepdaughters and grandkids as his own.
He enjoyed spoiling his family and doing everything he could to help them. He cherished his role with his new family and was greatly loved. He will be dearly missed and never forgotten.
He graduated from Montana State University on Dec. 11, 2003, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Services and became licensed as a Certified Addictions Practitioner. He worked at Cody Regional Health for a total of 22 years.
After receiving his degree, he became an addictions counselor at Cedar Mountain Center and then later at the Behavioral Health Clinic where he was currently employed. He received the “Living the Mission” award for exceptional employee service in October of 2019.
Brett gave so much of himself helping hundreds and hundreds of people to see that they could succeed at sobriety. He gave them hope and cared for them deeply and they loved him for it.
Brett’s greatest passion was the outdoors. He loved hunting and fishing with his family. His favorite outdoor trips were halibut fishing with his cousin Wally in Alaska, deep-sea fishing with his brothers-in-law Gary and Chuck in Texas, and hunting with his dad near their cabin in Wyoming.
He often went fishing with his dad and wife at Buffalo Bill Reservoir on the weekends. He also loved tending to his pristine yard and garden in the summer and enjoyed all the friendly honks and waves he received when he was working in his yard.
He enjoyed sharing his fresh veggies and homemade salsa with family, friends and co-workers. He was a lifetime member of the Eagles and the Elks and spent many years contributing to the Senior Elks Fishing Derby.
Brett loved to help people. Not only did he make this his life’s work, he could often be found at someone’s house helping with a project. He was always having big gatherings to cook amazing food for his friends and family, and surprising people with special gifts for no reason. He loved having his cousins, aunts, uncles, and daughters stay at his home.
He was known for his quick wit, sense of humor, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Brett had a very special way of understanding, sympathizing, and speaking words of wisdom and comfort to his family and friends in need.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He leaves behind his wife Delta, his brother Bernie, his stepdaughters: Lori Potter, Kathy (Kevin) Augustine, and Carrie Brooks; seven grandchildren: Braden and Jackson Potter; Cameron, Zachary, Jazmine and Kaydee Augustine; and Connor Calkins-Brooks, stepmother Barbara Martin, three stepbrothers: Tim, Jeff and Rich Troxel, two stepsisters: Sue Troxel and Michelle Dillard, many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, along with lots of friends both personal and professional.
A celebration of his life will be held at Ballard Funeral Home in Cody at a later date.
Condolences can be sent on Brett’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
