Pamela J. Scott, 73, of Billings died Dec. 31, 2019, at St. Vincent’s Hospital.
She was born Sept. 19, 1946, in Imperial, Neb., to William C. and Gloria Kunz.
Pam was the oldest of four siblings: Linda Kunz of Colorado, Billie Jean Riplett of Billings, and Frederick Kunz of Cody. Pam has one daughter, Melissa (Missy) who lives in Colorado.
Pam spent her high school years in Cody and graduated from Cody High School in 1965. She served in the U.S. Navy during the late ’60s and also met Michael Scott, whom she was married to until his death in 1997.
Pam was also preceded in death by her parents and an infant child. The last 20 years of Pam’s life was spent in Billings, Cody and Mountain Home, Idaho.
She was recognized by her happy and outgoing personality and enjoyed many creative endeavors including decorating, arts and crafts and painting.
Pam will be missed by her friends and family as well as her Yorkshire Terrier “Rowdy” who she enjoyed spending time with.
