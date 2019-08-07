On Aug. 2, 2019, Teddy “Ted” Gale Vaughan died peacefully at the age of 83 in Sacramento, Calif.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and cherished friend to many.
Teddy was born in 1936 in Aspermont, Texas to Lonnie (Pete) and Hazel Vaughan. His family lived in several towns in Texas until the age of 5 when they moved to McFarland, Calif.
After Pearl Harbor, Teddy’s family moved to Port Hueneme, Calif. to help with the war efforts. Teddy graduated high school there in 1954 and joined the U.S. Navy in 1955.
Teddy had a fascinating and proud career serving in the Navy. In 1958, he served on the USS Skate, taking part in the first U.S. submarine mission to surface the North Pole. In 1963, Teddy served on the USS George Washington, the first nuclear missile submarine, and had his photo featured in LIFE magazine operating the missile panel.
Teddy met his lovely wife, Anne Vigue, in 1959 in Stonington, Conn. They married a year later in Dexter, Maine, and welcomed their first daughter, Laurie in 1961. They had their second daughter, Valerie, 13 months later.
After serving in the Navy, he joined Electric Boat in Groton, Conn. in 1972. While working and raising his family, he earned his MBA in 1984. Teddy retired after 24 years at Electric Boat in 1996. He and Anne enjoyed their retirement years together, eventually moving to Cody in 2005. Cody became their beloved home and they were very active in the community.
Teddy was preceded in death by his wife Anne, and his brother Royce, as well as his parents.
He is survived by his daughter Laurie and son-in-law Donald; his daughter Valerie; his daughter-in-law Marie; granddaughter Kristen and her husband Stephen; his two sisters Lana and Dana; nieces Tina, Michelle, and Paula, and nephew Mark.
A Celebration of Life will be held Aug. 11 at the Eskaton Monroe Lodge in Sacramento from 1-3 p.m.
